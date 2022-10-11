Waco Pride Network hosts annual OUT on the Brazos event

By Gillian Taylor | Staff Writer, Kaity Kempf | Broadcast Reporter

Waco Pride Network hosted its annual OUT on the Brazos event and welcomed members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to the banks of the Brazos River.

The event, held on Saturday at Brazos Park East, brought citizens of Waco and surrounding areas together and featured around 75 local vendors and organizations. Many people came dressed in the colors of the pride flag to watch live music performances from local bands and drag performers, as well as to participate in a dance and costume contest.

Waco local Austin Parker said the event can serve as a reminder that people who identify as LGBTQ+ are not alone.

“It’s just really encouraging to see a community like this come together, because growing up, I didn’t know this was here,” Parker said.

Parker worked a tent displaying his original artwork for the first time. Aside from tabling, he also performed with his band, Rad Dragon, during the event.

Parker’s mother and younger brother also attended the event. His mom wore the transgender flag on her earrings and clothing and vocalized how proud she was of Parker’s little brother for coming out as transgender.

At a table nearby, the Alliance of Baptists gave attendees the opportunity to take or leave a sticky note filled with encouragement. The Alliance of Baptists is a faith group that combines progressive inquiry into its Baptist practice.

“We are here letting people know that there is a caring Christian community out there for LGBTQ+ people in the Waco area to feel loved and safe and where they can belong,” Will Ward, advocate for the alliance, said.

Heather Deal, another advocate for the alliance, said although there is an idea that members of the LGBTQ+ community cannot be Christian or welcomed to the church, that is not the case.

“There are places where you can be fully yourself and welcomed in church,” Deal said.

Deal and Ward both said Alliance for Baptists is a great resource for students who feel they aren’t entirely accepted into other churches.

Another organization at the event working to make people feel included was the Waco Trans Group.

Sofia, a member of the group, extended an invitation to transgender people at Baylor and within the Waco community to the biweekly meetings of the Waco Trans Group. She said these meetings, which are on the first and third Saturday of every month, are a way to gain an extended family of people who will support you.

“It’s important at events like these to spread the news that there is a local trans community in Waco, because not everyone knows that,” Sofia said.