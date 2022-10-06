Lariat Letter: Why is Indigenous Peoples Day not on the Baylor calendar?

By Dr. Julie Anne Sweet | Guest Contributor

Why is Indigenous Peoples Day (formerly Columbus Day) not on the Baylor calendar? When I asked a senior Baylor administrator this question several months ago, I was told that putting it on the university calendar would cause confusion since some might interpret it as a day off from school or work.

While this day has been a source of controversy in recent years, to ignore it altogether is to erase an important event in world history and to devalue the devastating consequences that it had on an entire people group. Excluding this day from the university calendar also causes Baylor to miss an excellent opportunity to educate the community about everything surrounding this day and its many effects.

Last year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a resolution declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day and the entire second week in October as Indigenous Peoples Week, and several cities and universities across Texas hold special ceremonies to commemorate this day.

Baylor, on the other hand, does nothing. Maybe next year?

Dr. Julie Anne Sweet

Professor of History