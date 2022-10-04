Shop, don’t drop: Look past the brand

By Lily Nussbaum | Staff Writer

As we enter fall, there is a particular urge to buy a new candle or wardrobe. However, a combination of low income and dwindling closet space has me reevaluating every purchase I make. A common denominator is looking at brand names; they can be dangerous.

I’ll confess I have spent more money at Urban Outfitters than required, and oftentimes, what I buy isn’t necessarily cute. This brings me to my first point: Don’t buy things you don’t love because of the brand.

For example, while scrolling through the Urban Outfitters app the other day, I found this sweater vest and arm warmer get-up. Looking back on this moment, I question my style. But I put it in my cart, fully intending to buy it. Do I need something like this in my closet? No. Do I think it’s cute for my style? No.

So why was I considering it? Because it’s from Urban Outfitters. I didn’t love the top; I loved the brand. Learn to separate the two, and shopping will become much easier and more money-friendly.

Now to my second point: Sometimes the name of a brand doesn’t translate to higher quality.

I have noticed this more in my own life because of social media. For example, when Apple’s AirPods Max headphones came out, everyone flocked to the store to get them. As an owner of AirPods, I was happy with what I already owned and felt no need to drop money on the newer version.

I changed my mind after a few days and a couple hours spent on TikTok. I saw influencers I followed doing an unboxing or just wearing the headphones around, and suddenly I wanted them. My brain associated the headphones with the aesthetic they were portraying, and in my mind, purchasing them would solve every issue in my life. This sounds dramatic, but it’s true.

According to Forbes, this type of influencer marketing is very successful because it targets humans’ natural tendencies and desires. The desire to conform is easily one of the most noticeable as I look back at items I considered buying. Even if I didn’t consciously think of it as fitting in, I saw lots of people buying them and suddenly wanted in.

However, looking into reviews, one can see that AirPods Max headphones are not worth the price tag and have higher quality competitors that are less money and fit my lifestyle better.

I am in no way judging those who buy these items or are into brands like these. I am merely challenging people — myself included — to be more conscious of their purchases.

Even if they are shiny and cool, brand names aren’t worth breaking your bank. Search for alternatives, and always ask yourself two questions: Do I like this, and am I paying for the brand or the quality?