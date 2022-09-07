From student to director of space planning, interior design

By Sarah Wang | Staff Writer

Originally from South Korea, Julie Helton graduated from Baylor in 1991 with an interior design degree. In 2015, she returned to Baylor’s campus, where she now serves as director of space planning and interior design.

Helton worked for several architectural firms for almost 25 years before returning to Baylor. With a background in commercial design and expertise in churches, banks, schools and corporate spaces planning, she has contributed to the new sanctuary for Antioch Community Church and the Chamber of Commerce building in downtown Waco, which was designed for sustainability and won LEED Gold.

While working at RBDR, an award-winning architecture and planning company in Waco, she participated in several projects on Baylor’s campus, including furniture selection for Teal Residential College, Earle Hall, Marrs McLean Science Building and Memorial Dining Hall.

“Baylor is a great place to work and allow me to do what I love,” Helton said. “At the architectural firm, I was much more involved in the detailed drawings and specifications of materials, and at Baylor, I spend most of my time coordinating projects and assisting with facility improvements.”

Helton showed special emotion toward two projects she worked on at Baylor: a renovation of the Waco Hall lobby — because it was “so dark and outdated” — and Tidwell Bible Building.

“The renovation of Tidwell was a great project that I’m proud of, and I love how it transformed the Miller’s Chapel into a beautiful two-story office space,” Helton said. “I was married in that chapel, as were so many others, but it had never been updated and very underutilized for many years.”

Currently, Helton is working on over 50 renovations while providing input for Baylor’s major projects, including the Foster Basketball Pavilion, Ruth Collins Hall, the Fudge Football Development Center and the Hurd Welcome Center.

“[The Hurd Welcome Center] is going to be an amazing building that will lead the way in how universities bring admissions, visitors and alumni together like never before,” Helton said. “The high ceiling and light towers in the Grand Hall will create an incredible space that every high schooler and parent will want to come see.”

The routine Helton goes through for a project starts with a request and is followed by a meeting with the client to determine a scope of work. Helton said they coordinate projects with architectural or engineering firms that provide biddable drawings, and they then work with project managers or contractors who estimate the construction costs.

Loaded with many tasks, Helton said the biggest challenge she has faced is running out of time.

“There is never enough time in the day to stay ahead of all emails, questions and issues that come up with managing so many projects,” Helton said. “But it’s exciting and fun at the same time.”

Helton said interior design carries a lot of meanings for her. She said it is more than just decorating; it is “creating a space or an atmosphere where people feel comfortable or joyful in their surroundings, and that is more often accomplished with subtleties through scale, placement and color.”

Helton said good design should be not only seen but also felt.

Patrick Carley, associate vice president of facilities and operations, said Helton is a “dedicated professional and impactful leader on the facilities management team.”

“Julie gives it her all every day to ensure Baylor students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders have the best possible experience when it comes to facilities,” Carley said. “Baylor is a better place because of Julie Helton, and we’re all very fortunate to have her on our team.”