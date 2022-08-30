Multicultural Affairs closes out Mosaic Week with Mosaic Asian Night

By Samantha Garza | Staff Writer

Multicultural Affairs closed out Mosaic Week with Mosaic Asian Night on Tuesday in the Barfield Drawing Room in the Bill Daniel Student Center. This was the last tabling event of the week, with different Asian student organizations showcasing their groups.

The event hosted 14 different student organizations, including the Korean Student Association, the Hawai’i Club and fraternities and sororities like Alpha Kappa Delta Phi and Lambda Phi Epsilon. Some departments on campus, such as the Counseling Center, tabled as well.

Throughout the event, free food catered by Cha Community and games like ‘bingo for noodles’ were offered.

Frisco sophomore Ava Bohling said she enjoyed attending the mixer because it gave her a sense of comfort, familiarity and home.

“It’s a good way to learn about different cultures and be more connected with the community,” Bohling said.

The Woodlands sophomore Kelly Reyes said events like Mosaic Asian Night are important for the community, as Baylor should have more diverse communities on campus.

“Having this Mosaic Asian Night can bring awareness to different cultures, and it’s beneficial for students to understand different backgrounds,” Reyes said.

Reyes also said joining student organizations pertaining to a minority group on campus is a great way to feel included, especially when things get overwhelming.

Houston junior Ryan Lee said although Baylor might be a small campus to begin with, the Asian student population can feel even smaller. He said that is why it is important to have events like Mosaic Asian Night.

“It’s specifically for us and our culture,” Lee said. “We get to see other people who are also from our culture and get to connect with them and build with them, and it keeps us int act with our culture.”

Lee said attending these types of events and getting involved in a student organization is especially important for freshmen who sometimes get lost in the process of fitting in and may feel like they need to be reminded of their roots.

Prior to Mosaic Asian Night, the Department of Multicultural Affairs also hosted the Mosaic Mixer on Aug. 24, Black Student Welcome on Aug. 25 and LatinX Night on Aug. 29.