MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: Move-In 2022 By Grace Everett - August 24, 2022 Facebook Twitter After a summer apart, students celebrate being back on campus and seeing their friends again. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Freshman picking up their Welcome Week packages. Olivia Havre | Photographer New Penland residents receiving their welcome week package. Olivia Havre | Photographer Student volunteers helping freshman move into Martin dorm. Olivia Havre | Photographer A father and son build dorm furniture together along with another resident's parent while moving in to South Russell Residence Hall. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer MOVE2BU services were available for students moving in to their dorms to assist with getting belongings from the car straight to the room. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer After a summer apart, students celebrate being back on campus and seeing their friends again. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer This year, Texana will serve as home for about 150 first-year female students. As of this term, only freshmen are allowed to live in this residence hall. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Students chat over move-in day and their new home of Kokernot Hall. Grace Everett | Photo Editor Drinks are scattered along the edge of the Kokernot Residence Hall after a long, hot day of moving. Grace Everett | Photo Editor Students unload dorm funiture from residents and parent's cars at Kokernot Hall. Grace Everett | Photo Editor Students working together to get incoming freshman moved into North Russel Residence Hall. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer