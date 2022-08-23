ICYMI: back-to-school edition

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed.

Soccer draws 1-1 in home opener

After a long night at Betty Lou Mays Field, Baylor soccer began its season with a 1-1 draw against the University of Minnesota. First kick was delayed until 8:47 p.m., almost two hours after the initial start time, due to the weather.

The Bears (0-0-1) started with seven new faces in the lineup against the Golden Gophers (0-0-1). Additionally, after one of the program’s best goalkeepers Jennifer Wandt graduated last year, the position is up for grabs. Junior keeper Lauren Traywick stepped up to guard the net, making four crucial saves.

Baylor finishes out its two-game home-stand against Wisconsin at 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Volleyball wraps preseason up with win over Texas A&M

The Baylor volleyball team finished preseason play with a 3-2 exhibition win over Texas A&M University Saturday night in the Ferrell Center.

The Bears won the second (25-23) and fourth (25-17) sets, setting up a fifth, where they ultimately prevailed once more for the overall success.

Baylor opens its regular season against the University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday. Both matches are part of the annual Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge, this year’s host being Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Soccer finishes homestand winless, falls to Wisconsin 2-0

Kicking off earlier than expected at Betty Lou Mays Field due to incoming weather, Baylor soccer fell to the University of Wisconsin 2-0 Sunday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Up next, Baylor will head south to face the University of Florida at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin. The Bears will stick around for a match against the University of North Carolina, scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Looking ahead:

All Baylor sports are on the road until Sept. 3, when football takes on the University of Albany in its season opener. The game’s opening kick is set for 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium, and can be watched via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or listened to on ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM/ 92.3 FM.