The pro-life movement’s future exposes the desperation of its opposition

By George Schroeder | LTVN Managing Editor

On Monday night, Politico publicized an initial draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court holding that Roe v. Wade, the case which has protected abortion rights for decades, should be overturned.

After half a century of work, the pro-life movement has cause for celebration, as it appears to be on the verge of successfully standing firm and walking back one of the most destructive court rulings in American history. However, the fight is not over.

Written by Justice Samuel Alito, the opinion is a scathing and total renunciation of the decisions in both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Alito correctly acknowledges that the Constitution makes no mention of or protects anyone’s right to abortion.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. It’s time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The leaked opinion has raised alarm on all sides — one against the possible new ruling, alarmed and furious over the apparent direction of the court, and the other against the leak. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the legitimacy of the draft, calling the leak “a singular and egregious breach of trust,” ordering an investigation into the source.

No draft decision in the modern history of the court has been leaked. The unprecedented exposure is a clear attempt to mount public pressure against the decision and those making it. It’s an obviously desperate, last-ditch effort to continue the federal protection of abortion and increase political engagement by distracting from the current administration.

The presumed ruling of the court has put the success of the pro-life movement on full display. The movement is a major conservative platform that has not surrendered ground since its beginnings, and the opposition is scared. Gallup Polls reveal the consistency of the anti-abortion perspective since 1975. Yet looking from 1995 to today, those who would consider themselves “pro-life” have risen by 14 points, even in a time of polarization and increasing social pressures for “reproductive rights.”

Overturning these court rulings would not outlaw the practice; rather, it would place the issue of abortion back with the states. Rage and desperation from the left have already reared their heads, as prominent Democratic leaders have already made calls to codify Roe. This move would essentially allow the federal government to displace any state laws.

Any state can still protect the practice, but that is not good enough for the left. Like the leak, codifying the Supreme Court decision from 1973 is simply another desperate move from the left to uphold abortion. For them, murdering unborn children should not be inconvenient for anyone.

The landmark legal victory for the pro-life movement would see immediate action in 13 states — including Texas — that already have “trigger laws,” essentially making abortion illegal immediately, should Roe and Casey be overturned. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 26 total states would likely ban abortion.

States all across the country pushed pro-life legislation as close to the legal line as possible to limit abortion or intentionally crossed the line in hopes of challenging and overturning Roe v. Wade. States like Texas and Oklahoma found loopholes, which are being enforced, but challenged to nearly totally restrict abortion.

These laws have become victories and rallying cries for Christians, conservatives and anyone else who believes every child has the right to life. Many GOP leaders, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, have come out promising immediate action should Roe and Casey be overturned.

This is not an official ruling of the court, and it is likely votes have not been cast on this decision, but the draft has sparked hope for many Americans, as a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is expected in around two months.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, it is necessary this will only add to the pro-life movement.

With the advancement of technology, the argument for life beginning at conception has only become stronger. It is becoming more apparent that life begins earlier and earlier, and science is increasingly on the side of pro-life positions. Because of this, the argument has now shifted to how mothers and their children are taken care of when an abortion is not available.

Pro-life efforts to provide for mothers and their children must increase significantly. We are not called simply to end abortion; we are called to provide for those in need. Overturning Roe can only be the first step in the mobilization of the pro-life movement to provide for new mothers.

A victory in the Supreme Court this summer does not mean the work stops. If all speculated 26 states do actually restrict or outright ban abortion, that leaves 24 more that may not. Those who believe in the sanctity of human life must be prepared to step up and lead from the front, providing for mothers in need and pushing to ban abortion in every state.

The pro-life movement will continue regardless of how the court rules, but it is now the duty of every citizen to pray and support this majority opinion of the Supreme Court. Regardless of the left’s desperate attempts to cudgel systems into submission through unprecedented exposure and public pressure, it is time to stand firm.

Pray for the safety of the Supreme Court justices. Pray for their wisdom and strength in this time. Pray for the protection of the sanctity of human life. Now is the time for action, strength and prayer.