In case you missed it: April 29 – May 1; A&T captures title, BSB and SB struggle

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

While it was a bit of a light weekend for Baylor athletics, there were still some exciting moments, including acrobatics and tumbling capturing its seventh-straight title and Baylor baseball’s Kyle Nevin giving a performance for the ages. Here’s a rundown of everything in case you missed it.

No. 1 A&T flips to seventh-straight national championship

The No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team and head coach Felecia Mulkey further cemented their legacy with their seventh-straight national championship, defeating No. 3 Gannon University 273.685-268.965 on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore. Prior to their win, Baylor rolled past No. 4 Quinnipiac University on Friday and No. 8 Converse University on Thursday. The Bears also earned a few individual event titles. Mulkey is already looking toward title number eight.

“They’re all so special, they’re all so different, the journey every year is so different,” Mulkey said. “Seven was fun, eight is going to be fantastic. We’re going to go for another one next year.”

T&F Closes Regular Season at LSU Invitational

Baylor track and field closed its 2022 regular season in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, winning two collegiate gold medals in the process and setting many new personal and season-best marks.

“I thought that we had another solid meet,” head coach Michael Ford said. “With it being the last meet going into the Big 12 Championships, you just want to keep everyone as healthy as you can and get some work put in, but not over-race people. I think we did a good job today of doing just that. We still had a lot of PRs and seasons-bests this weekend and we just have to keep getting healthy going into conference. I am happy where we are, and I am looking forward to next weekend off to train and refocus for the championship season.”

Next up for the Bears is the Big 12 Outdoor Championship from May 13-15 in Lubbock.

Baylor softball drops two of three in Iowa State series

and Aliyah Binford continued, Baylor softball dropped two of three games against Iowa State in Getterman Stadium over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Baylor Athletics.” align=”aligncenter” id=”attachment_99516″ width=”640″]

Baylor softball (27-21, 5-10 Big 12) continued its homestand with a three-game series against conference foe Iowa State University (24-25, 4-11 Big 12). The series featured a 1-0 win for the Bears, followed by a pair of 6-1 losses.

“Our pitchers are in sync, but we can’t score runs,” head coach Glenn Moore said after Saturday’s loss. “We’ve been playing good defense, but we didn’t late in the game today. We made some good defensive plays early on, but [ISU] did as well. It’s really two close-matched teams.”

Baylor hopes to recharge with a week off ahead of its final games of the 2022 regular season. The Bears welcome No. 14 University of Texas (35-15-1, 10-5 Big 12) on Friday before heading to Austin for two more games with the Longhorns ahead of the Big 12 Championships beginning on May 12 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Nevin’s historic day fuels series-salvaging win for Baylor baseball

On the verge of being swept by No. 9 Texas Tech University (31-16, 11-7 Big 12) after a 7-1 loss Friday night followed by an 11-1 loss Saturday, sophomore infielder Kyle Nevin gave the Bears (22-22, 5-13 Big 12) the spark they needed Sunday with a career-high of five-for-five at the plate with another career-best three doubles. He also tied a program record in a Big 12 game and tied a career-high of four RBIs.

“Just trying to get something going for the team,” Nevin said. “Trying to provide a spark at the top and I got to come up in some big spots and get the job done.”

Baylor stays put for a non-conference match against Tarleton State University, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark. The broadcast can be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or listened to on ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM.