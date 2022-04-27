Waco Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Sounds of the Cinema’

By Foster Nicholas | Reporter

The Waco Symphony Orchestra has been presenting several enticing shows to the Waco community for years. On Thursday the symphony will be performing “Sounds of the Symphony,” an array of different works from films and well known shows.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in Waco Hall and tickets are still available. Student tickets are $15 while other tickets are available with prices varying depending on the location of the seats. The symphony encourages guests to either dress formally, as if attending a special Hollywood premiere, or dress as a movie character.

“From ‘Schindler’s List’ to ‘Star Wars,’ the Waco Symphony Orchestra celebrates the orchestral scores that have left indelible impressions on generations of movie goers,” The Waco Symphony Orchestra wrote.

The symphony will perform several different sections from movies including “The Lord of the Rings,” “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Goonies,” “Rudy,” “Schindler’s List,” “Titanic,” “Robin Hood” and more. In addition to the music that will be played, Gary Cogill, Emmy award-winning journalist, movie producer and critic, will be hosting the evening. His experience in the movie industry will be a grand addition to the music. Cogill will be sharing his experiences and stories about the films connected to each of the music sections.

“Gary will bring such a great narration to the orchestra. I’m excited to see how he is able to interweave his experiences with the movies he loves,” former film critic Susan Dunn said.

One of the biggest pulls of the night will be actor Sean Astin. Astin is well known for his roles as Mikey in “The Goonies,” Samwise Gamgee in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Rudy in “Rudy” and many more. Cogill will be interviewing Astin about his decades long movie career and his experiences in the films whose soundtracks will be played by the orchestra.

“I’m so excited to go to the ‘Sounds of the Cinema’ night mostly because I keep hoping I’ll be able to meet my idol. As a teen I looked up to Sean for all his roles and he was the reason I initially wanted to be an actor,” Wacoan Hugh Watkins said.

New to this symphony season, there will be an opportunity to dine before the concerts. Several local restaurants will be having special availability for people attending the concert. This includes a special menu and a promise to have guests in and out in time for the show.

“Sounds of the Cinema” will be a night full of movie music and magic along with the analysis and stories of movie experts. Some consider “Sounds of the Cinema” a must-attend event for any movie lovers.