Mission Waco presents ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’

By Foster Nicholas | Reporter

Mission Waco will be hosting live performances of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” at the Jubilee Theatre Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available for all three showings of “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” and students get half-price tickets if they order online or at the door. For both Friday and Saturday the show will be at 7 p.m., and on Sunday the show will be a matinee at 2 p.m. to conclude the performances.

Mission Waco strives to seek ways to overcome social injustice by mobilizing the middle class to be more compassionately involved with the poor and providing Christian-based programs to empower more people. Amy Shishler has supported Mission Waco at many of its events that have happened throughout the years.

“Mission Waco does so much for the community and the best way for us to show our support to them is by supporting the kids in our community,” Shishler said. “It’s a win-win.”

“The Little Mermaid Jr.” will be a performance that not only raises money for Mission Waco but, more importantly, gives young actors the chance to perform in front of their family and friends at a larger venue than a school. Mission Waco volunteer Alex Castillo has lived in Waco since he graduated high school and said he used to enjoy the arts when he was a student.

“It’s so important for the younger generations to be able to explore and connect with people in different ways, and the theater is one very unique way to do that,” Castillo said. “While it is through Mission Waco, I feel like it’s more important to show support to the kids that are performing, even if you aren’t a fan of their mission.”

Mission Waco Children’s Center will be acting in the show and will be getting a taste of what it’s like on stage. Both Castillo and Shishler will be attending a performance to show their support for the young actors who will be gaining valuable experience and fun memories. Another person who will be attending is Waco native Jennifer Olivarez.

“I’m going to go with my kids and hopefully afterwards they will want to be involved in something like this in the future,” Olivarez said.