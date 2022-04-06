Softball takes down Lamar in mercy-rule win; snaps losing streak

By Joe Pratt | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor softball shutout Lamar University 8-0 in its midweek matchup to snap its seven-game losing streak. Sophomore pitcher Dariana Orme started off the game with six straight strikeouts and tied her career-high with eight total in her four innings of work. Orme was out after four innings, allowing just one hit along the way. Head coach Glenn Moore planned on using the majority of his key players in the beginning of the game before turning to the subs.

“We hoped we would have enough of an offensive cushion to be able to dip into our bullpen at that point in time and we did and we continued to score, which was good as well,” Moore said. “So it all worked out the way it was designed, in a way we had hoped that it would.”

Junior utility Campbell Selman got the Bears on the board in the bottom of the second with a two-out double to right center, bringing home sophomore third baseman Sydney Collazos. Selman notched three hits on the day with two doubles, a single and two RBIs.

“I think she was seeing the power really well today, squaring it up,” Moore said. ”Really brought her a game today. I hope that she’ll go back and kind of evaluate what she did to get ready for this game because that could be a very much needed bat in our lineup.”

McKenzie Wilson and Ana Watson caught the Cardinals off guard in the third. Wilson walked and stole second, then moved on to third on Watsons’ single. The sophomore outfielders then advanced, putting Watson on second and Wilson across the plate.

The game was still relatively close at 3-0 heading into the fourth. However, the Bears’ offense exploded for four runs in the frame. It all started with Selman’s second double of the game, as she and Wilson soon came around to score on Watson’s two-RBI double. Sophomore outfielder Josie “Power” Bower came up to the plate with Watson on second and blasted a two-run homer to right-center.

The game ended in an unconventional walk-off. The Bears loaded the bases in the fifth and ended the game by mercy rule on a single from senior first baseman Rhein Trochim, securing the 8-0 victory.

“Tonight we did what we had hoped we would do against a team that has great coaching,” Moore said.

Baylor (18-17, 0-6 Big 12) hits the road to Lawrence, Kan.,to face the Jayhawks (12-20, 1-5 Big 12) in a three-game series. The Bears will look to win their first conference matchup in game one at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.

“I think we [Baylor and Kansas] match up very well, probably going into hostile territory might give them the edge, but they’re a good team,” Moore said. “They’re a Power Five team and Power Five schools are capable of beating people.”