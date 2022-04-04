What to expect at Diadeloso 2022

By Matt Kyle | Staff Writer

After looking very different the past two years because of the pandemic, the Baylor tradition is back to true form Tuesday, just in time to celebrate Diadeloso’s 90th anniversary. Activities begin at 8 a.m. on Fountain Mall and will continue throughout the day until 8 p.m.

When the Chamber of Commerce, the usual host of Dia, was prohibited from hosting the event due to a hazing incident, the job was given to the Baylor Activities Council. Jordy Dickey, associate director of Student Union, said the Activities Council wanted to bring in past elements of Dia while also rewriting the narrative of what the event is, since this will be the first look at a true Dia for many students.

“It’s been two years since we’ve had this program,” Dickey said. “There’s a large percentage of students that don’t have a full context of what Diadeloso is. So that’s important — telling that narrative and helping people to fully understand the experience. You love this tradition so much you want to honor it, because it’s turning 90 years old, and you just really want to bring it back where it’s spectacular.”

Dickey emphasized that the Activities Council wanted students to see Dia as their “spring celebration” when they can take a day off from classes and have fun in order to get reenergized to finish out the semester.

Dia activities will kick off at 8 a.m. The schedule for the day will look like this:

8 a.m. Wiffle Ball Stadium opens. Tournaments will be hosted, but there will also be time for pickup games, and there is even room for spectators.

9 a.m. Fun run. A two-mile challenge course throughout Baylor's campus. Dickey said the challenges are "fun and wacky" and will keep students on their toes.

9 a.m. First goat yoga session. A peaceful and relaxing morning yoga session, complete with little goats. Dickey said all three goat yoga sessions are sold out, but the goats will also be at the petting zoo later in the day.

9 a.m. Pickleball and cornhole tournaments begin. Teams will compete for the newly-introduced Dia cup. Victors will get to lift their trophy onstage during the concert later in the day, and their trophy will be housed in the Bill Daniel Student Center for "bragging rights."

10 a.m. Wellness bash. Hosted by the Wellness Department, students can participate in a workout for all levels with refit, Bollywood dance, zumba, tabata and yoga. Students are asked to bring water and a mat for yoga.

10 a.m. Second goat yoga session.

11 a.m. Third goat yoga session.

11 a.m. Noon meal. A free meal for students, staff, faculty and their families, courtesy of Baylor Dining Services.

11 a.m. Gondola wheel, fun slide, human hamster ball race, axe throwing and western mini golf open.

12 p.m. NPHC performances begin. Running until around 2 p.m., Greek letter organizations of the National Panhellenic Council will perform a stroll-and-step show.

12 p.m. Goat hangout and petting zoo. Goats will be available until 2 p.m., while the petting zoo will run until 5 p.m.

12 p.m. Marina opens. Students can compete in canoe races, log rolling and different beach games. Popsicles will be given out, and students can take their canoes out and find staff members to receive a Dia tank top.

1 p.m Women's tug-of-war tournament. Teams will compete for the Dia cup.

2:15 p.m. Men's tug-of-war tournament. Teams will compete for the Dia cup.

3 p.m. Dia Dr Pepper Hour in Barfield Drawing Room. Hosted by the women's basketball team, members of the team will be available to hang out with students, faculty and staff.

5 p.m. Alexander and Suede concert. The band, originating from Waco, will open for Apollo LTD. Dickey said the band will bring "smooth vibes, good times and a whole lot of feels!"

6:30 p.m. Apollo LTD concert. Apollo LTD previously performed at Dinner with the Livingstones and will return to Baylor to perform a high-energy show.

Minneapolis junior and Phi Beta Sigma president John Deutsch said stepping is a type of dance involving body percussion and historically was a way for enslaved persons to express themselves without having access to musical instruments. He said stepping has been passed down through generations of African Americans.

Deutsch said Sigma will start off with a “hype” stroll before going slower and finishing with their stepping routine, which will feature Sigma’s “famous move” called the Sigma Walk.

“Each fraternity or sorority have their own different moves,” Deutsch said. “So we’ll be sure to be showcasing ours. It should be really fun. We’re very excited.”

Jordan Phillips, lead singer of Apollo LTD, said the band is excited to perform at Dia, as they are excited to have in-person concerts return after the pandemic.

“It’s good to be doing actual shows with people there,” Phillips said. “We don’t take that for granted anymore. We had a ton of fun at Baylor. This is actually the second show we’re going to do for them — great relationship with Baylor, super cool university. We’re excited and honored to be a part of what they’re doing.”