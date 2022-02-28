Free things in cities near Waco over spring break

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

1. Austin

Travel time from Waco: About 1 hour 36 minutes

South Congress Avenue: I like visiting this area because it is lined with vintage, antique, candy and coffeeshops. These things make walking down the block so fun. It’s usually busy, but sometimes they have unique street vendors and markets in between the stores or live music coming from the backyard

Zilker Park: Zilker is on this list because it is free. Every time I’ve gone to Austin I have visited Zilker simply because of the view of the Austin skyline, the ability to go swimming in Barton Springs or the occasional live concert.

2. Dallas

Travel time from Waco: About 1 hour 28 minutes

Dallas Museum of Art: Entry into this museum is completely free, but you need to reserve a ticket to get inside. Tickets can be reserved either online or in person. The museum is in the largest arts district in the nation, allowing for it to foster creativity within the community.

Bishop Arts District: This district has a diverse nightlife, many independently owned fashion stores and colorful murals. The dining choices span many types of cuisines, and the district also has theaters where live music is performed by local bands.

3. Houston

Travel time from Waco: About 2 hours 40 minutes

Art Car Museum: The Art Car Museum showcases eccentric automobiles that all have their own meanings whether that be social, political, personal or purely for decoration. Each art car represents “the degree to which minorities, subcultures and modern artists continue to influence the cultural life of the United States,” according to its website.

James Turrell’s “Twilight Epiphany” Skyscape: The best time to visit this monument is either near dusk or dawn to really be able to see its beauty. This is not a dramatic light show, but rather it is meant to be calming and soothing. Many people say it’s a relaxing way to start your day or end your night.