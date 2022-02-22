In case you missed it: Feb. 18-20

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

Baylor Athletics had a big weekend at home, with 10 different games happening in Waco this past weekend. However, a couple of Baylor squads also competed on the road, so here’s everything you need to know in case you missed it.

No. 6 EQ dominates South Carolina on senior day

No. 6 Baylor equestrian (5-5, 2-3 Big 12) sent its seniors out in style with a massive 13-5 victory over the University of South Carolina (0-8) Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center to close out the home season.

The Bears swept the first half of the contest, winning nine out of 10 available points in Fences and Horsemanship and tying the other point to go up 9-0. After the intermission, the Gamecocks took a 4-1 win in Flat, but the Bears closed out the meet with a 3-1 win in Reigning to win overall 13-5 for their largest margin of victory this season.

Next, Baylor will head to California as part of a three-meet road trip, taking on No. 7 Fresno State (4-6, 1-3 Big 12) at 3 p.m. CT on March 4 at the Student Horse Center in Fresno, Calif.

No. 3 MT suffers first loss at ITA Indoor Championships

No. 3 Baylor men’s tennis’ (13-1) winning streak and undefeated season came to an end with a loss in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, Wash. The Bears’ 13-match winning streak was the longest streak to start a season since 2005.

The Bears started off strong, taking their first match of the tournament against No. 15 Ole Miss on Friday night with a 4-1 victory. Baylor then punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 4-3 victory over No. 10 University of Kentucky in quarterfinals on Saturday. However, Baylor finally met its match Sunday, losing to No. 2 University of Tennessee 4-2, in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Championship Semifinals.

The squad will face the University of Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Sunday at Headington Tennis Center in Norman, Okla.

No. 24 WT snatches two victories at home

No. 24 Baylor women’s tennis (6-3) commanded its home court over the weekend, picking up two wins at the Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears started off by defeating Southern Methodist University 6-1 on Friday. Then, faced with gusting winds on Saturday, the green and gold edged out Mississippi State University 4-3 for their fourth straight victory.

Next, Baylor heads to the Sunshine State to take on No. 14 University of Florida and No. 19 University of Central Florida on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Their match against the Gators is set for 3 p.m. CT at the Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Fla.

No. 7 WBB pushes winning streak to six

No. 7 Baylor women’s basketball swept its series with Texas Christian University, defeating the Horned Frogs 78-59 Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

Baylor (21-5, 11-3 Big 12) was led by senior forward NaLyssa Smith who finished with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and eight rebounds. Senior center Queen Egbo also had a solid outing, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for her second straight double-double.

Baylor will stay on the road to play Oklahoma State University (8-14, 3-10 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla.

No. 10 MBB routes TCU back up I-35

Short-handed No. 10 Baylor men’s basketball completed the season sweep over Texas Christian University, winning the Saturday matchup 72-62 in the Ferrell Center.

Despite only using a six-man rotation, Baylor (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) led from start to finish. Of Baylor’s six rotation players, five scored in double figures. Leading the way was the freshmen forward duo of Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown. Sochan led in scoring with 17 points and added six rebounds. Brown put on an all-around performance with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and added a steal and a block.

The defending champs had a quick turnaround, traveling to Stillwater, Okla. for their matchup with Oklahoma State University at 8 p.m. on Monday in the Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Bears were able to come out on top 66-64, thanks to a game-winner from senior guard James Akinjo in overtime.

Softball goes 1-2 in home-opening series with No. 13 Oregon

Baylor softball (6-2) played a three-game series with No. 13 University of Oregon (8-1), including a Friday afternoon doubleheader at Getterman Stadium in which the Bears handed the Ducks their first loss of the season.

Baylor took the first match on Friday with a 3-0 shutout of Oregon, scoring all three runs in the bottom of the third. The Ducks quickly responded, winning the second contest 8-4, scoring at least two runs in each of the last three innings.

Late runs were a problem for the Bears in the third and final matchup on Saturday as well. After tying up the game at 3-3 heading into the final inning, Baylor gave up seven runs in the seventh, allowing Oregon to win 10-4.

Baylor will look to correct some of its late-game mistakes when the team goes on the road to face UT Arlington at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Allan Saxe Field in Arlington.

Baylor baseball swept by Maryland in season-opening series

Baylor baseball (0-3) was swept by the University of Maryland (3-0) this weekend, dropping all three games at Baylor Ballpark. In cold conditions on Friday, the Bears dropped their home opener to the Terrapins 4-0, as UMD got off to a quick start offensively in the first inning and never looked back.

On Saturday, Baylor once again found itself down early, giving up four runs in the first inning. Head coach Steve Rodriguez’s squad attempted to rally back scoring in the later innings, but it ultimately fell short as they lost 9-5.

The Bears then lost the third and final game of the series 8-3 Sunday afternoon as UMD recorded four home runs off the Bears’ five pitchers. The home runs came from Maryland’s senior infielder Maxwell Cortes and sophomore infielder Matt Shaw, each with two apiece.

This is the first time the Bears have started 0-3 since 2013. However, they have the chance to get their first win of the season against Houston Baptist University (0-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark in what will be the fourth of their seven-game homestand.