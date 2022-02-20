No. 24 WT snatches 2 victories at home

By AnnaGrace Hale | Sports Intern

No. 24 Baylor women’s tennis took a 4-3 win at home, defeating Mississippi State University on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center. Coupled with their 6-1 win over Southern Methodist University on Friday, the Bears continue to command the court claiming victories in four-straight games.

“Great match today. Really proud of my team. Showed up and competed so hard. The conditions were tough. The opponents were tough,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “Our ladies showed that they can make good decisions in tough conditions.”

Despite the gusting winds, Baylor (6-3) started their match off strong. The green and gold continued their doubles winning streak as they clinched their eighth straight doubles point this season.

No. 2 senior pairing Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana have refused to lose a match together this spring, carrying on their streak by obtaining a win over MS’s No. 28 Magda Adaloglou and Chloe Cirotte, 6-2. With a matching score, freshmen duo Anita Sahdiieva and Ana Carmen Zamburek put Baylor on the board, securing the doubles point 6-2 on court three.

In singles, Sahiieva flew past her competition with ease winning 6-0, 6-0. Shortly after, junior Paula Barañano joined her victorious on court six, 6-3, 6-0.

As the match progressed, Mississippi State found their first point on court one as Baylor’s Isabella Harvison fell to MS’s No. 107 Magda Adaloglou 2-6, 3-6.

The Bears responded by gaining their fourth and final point from No. 73 Alina Shcherbinina as she won her matchup in a hard-fought three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Even after Baylor secured their fourth point, and therefore a victory, the two teams continued to play out the rest of the match. Mississippi State took the final points on courts two and three. Despite those two singles wins, the scoreboard read 4-3 in favor of the green and gold.

“We’ve got a lot of tennis ahead. It’s early in the season. We have to take this weekend as a big win for us and as an opportunity to keep learning and growing,” Scrivano said.

And there is a lot more tennis to come as Baylor heads to the Sunshine State to take on No. 14 Florida and No. 19 Central Florida on Friday and Sunday respectively. Their match against the Gators is set for 3 p.m. CT at the Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Fla.