Owners lend a paw to pets in wintry weather

By Mariah Bennett | Assistant News Editor

With the current wintry weather and a winter storm warning, local pet owners are protecting their furry friends through clothes, cuddles and attentive care.

In general, colder temperatures do not become an issue for dogs until they fall below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, according to PetMD. However, that temperature varies depending on a multitude of variables like a dog’s age, health, conditioning, size, weight, coat type and coat color. This rule of thumb also applies to cats.

Sacramento, Calif., junior Josefine Green owns two bichon poodle mixes, Bogey and Chipper, who are an estimated 12 and 10 years old, respectively. Green said she thinks her dogs are not enjoying the current weather.

“They’re very old,” Green said. “Their bones are … a little achy. They do not like the snow on their feet at all.”

Green said she recommends other dog owners have clothes and shoes for their pets if they take them outside.

“Definitely have sweaters for them … their natural fur, not enough,” Green said. “I would definitely recommend that — just giving them a lot of cuddles, because nothing warms them like body heat.”

Green said she also gives her dogs blankets and microwaves some of their wet food before serving it to them.

“It’s like a nice hot meal for them,” Green said. “It feels warm in their little tummies.”

Additionally, feeding pets a little more food in colder weather “can provide much-needed calories,” according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. This applies not only to dogs but also to cats. There are also arguments that an increase in food should only apply to outdoor cats.

“Indoor cats don’t need to eat more if your home is kept warm. However, outdoor cats need more energy to burn because they’re exposed to the cold,” Richard Parker said in an article on indoor cats’ eating habits in the winter.

Palo Alto, Calif., junior Sarah Michaelian owns a now-indoor cat named Simba, a 16-year-old Bengal domestic shorthair mix. She said she stocked up on Simba’s food and litter for the current weather.

“We have extra water for the cats, and then we also got some extra water for us too,” Michaelian said.

Green said due to a lack of boots, she has been taking her dogs out to use the restroom on parts of grass where there’s no snow and massaging their feet after going back inside.

Chase Haney, Eufaula, Ala., third-year Truett Seminary student and resident chaplain of Allen and Dawson Residence Halls, said he watches his golden retriever Duncan’s paws to make sure they don’t get too cold.

“I just have to keep an eye on the time,” Haney said. “Sometimes I have to go out more frequently but for less time, if that makes sense. I think a good 20-minute, call it 15- if you want to, play session he really seems to enjoy.”

Haney said Duncan loves to “get the zoomies,” or run around in circles. He said Duncan also likes to bite the snow and explore.

“You just kind of have to watch where they run because of the ice,” Haney said. “Dogs can get hurt just as easily as we can.”

Green said her pets have made her appreciate how many warm things she has.

“They also are very nice to cuddle with on the couch,” Green said. “I think it’s very nice that we keep each other warm.”