Rogue Media becomes future Waco comedy hotspot

By Foster Nicholas | Reporter

Located in the Silo District in Waco, Rogue Media Network is a recording studio that hosts many different events and features local podcasts and other streaming media. It produces over 25 podcasts in house, and has open opportunities to help students and Waco families start podcasts, or learn how to produce their own. Recently, Rogue Media has hosted improv shows since the closing of SlapStix Comedy.

In early July 2021, SlapStix, a comedy club, opened in Woodway. However, after only a couple months, the club closed its doors.

Lack of customers led to a lack of shows, however the people who attended both stand up and improv shows had nothing but praise for the comics who entertain them. Since the club closed, owner Mike McBrine and other comics have put on shows at Rogue Media.

Andrew Roberts, a comedy show observer, said he visited Rogue Media to catch an improv show performed by SlapStix comics, and wasn’t disappointed.

“It was by far one of the best and most entertaining shows I’ve ever been to. Whenever I’m in town, I always check to see if there’s something going on,” Roberts said. “I wish the club was still open because it could have truly been one of the best entertainment locations in the Waco area.”

Rogue Media has also hosted movie nights, parties, comedy shows, drag shows and several other events.

Mike Hamilton, the owner of Rogue Media Network, said as he grows his business he loves the idea of helping entertain Baylor students.

“We want to be a place that can hold events that can entertain college students and the Baylor community,” Hamilton said.

There are no current events planned at Rogue Media, however Hamilton said he knows several comedy shows and movie screenings will be coming in the near future. Even though SlapStix Comedy is a question mark, Rogue Media will be able to fill the blaring hole of comedy in Waco.