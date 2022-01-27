Weekly Review: HTeaO, tea lover’s paradise

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Looking for somewhere quick to grab a drink from that’s not a fast-food restaurant or gas station? Do you like tea? Don’t look any further. Located at 820 S. Seventh St., HTeaO is the perfect place to find great tea for an even better price. I went during happy hour with my friends and only paid $1.83 for a medium tea with strawberries that were an extra 75 cents (but it was well worth it).

My order was kind of chaotic but bear with me. I’m the type of HTeaO customer that tries a little bit of everything — sometimes to the point that I can’t taste the difference between the flavors, but that’s beside the point. My order consisted of five teas: sweet coconut, sweet almond green, sweet blueberry green, sweet watermelon and sweet mint. This is my first time trying this combination, but I would rate it a 4.5/5 stars. The strawberries I added took it from a 4 to a 4.5 because they just added the extra oomph.

The second drink that was ordered was a Texas chai. This is my friend Gabby’s go-to drink and she rated it 5/5 stars because of its classic taste. She said, “taking a sip of the sweet Texas chai makes me feel like I’m sitting on my wrap-away porch looking out on my 400 acres of land.” Try the Texas chai and you too may get to experience this feeling.

The third drink was a mix of the unsweet tea and the Ryan Palmer tea. My friend Jess rated it 3.5/5 stars. She said it wasn’t too sweet and she liked that you could adjust the sweetness by how much tea you put in. Jess also added lemon slices, which she said were the perfect addition.

The last drink ordered was a mint tea half sweet half unsweetened. My friend Amy ordered this and rated it 3.5/5 stars. She liked the flexibility of being able to mix the unsweetened and sweetened version to adjust it to your liking. She got the ratio a little off today, so she said it wasn’t as good as it usually is, but overall she liked the tea.

HTeaO is a great spot for sweet tea, green tea and flavored tea lovers alike. Not only is it fairly priced, but they also have amazing customer service. I would definitely recommend giving this spot a try.