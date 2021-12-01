A guide to succeeding for finals

By Lexi Masarweh | Staff Writer

Trish Baum — program manager for resources for the Center for Academic Success and Engagement (CASE) — said it is essential to utilize the study days before finals and to wake up early to start studying.

The CASE has a ‘preparing for finals’ packet that students can use to plan out their studying, which includes tips and strategies for finals.

Baum said she recommends giving yourself a reward for a long day’s worth of studying and giving yourself a reward in the morning after you are done.

Regina Easley-Young — program manager for student outreach for the CASE — said that it is important to turn off all social media apps and that she recommends the 10-minute rule and the 50-10-50 rule.

“Set your timer for 10 minutes — because we do anything for 10 minutes — and have something ready to really focus on,” Easley-Young said. “It could be a Quizlet, flashcards. It could be a list of something to memorize. It could be reviewing notes of a class you just came out of.”

Easley-Young said the 10-minute rule is that when the alarm goes off after 10 minutes, you can either study for another 10 minutes or stop.

Conversely, Easley-Young said the 50-10-50 rule is to study for 50 minutes, take a 10-minute break and then study for another 50 minutes. The break is essential because your brain can only focus for about 45 to 50 minutes.

According to the CASE’s website, the learning lab is a free tool that offers help to students. Students can receive assistance in learning to manage stress, manage time, take effective notes, sharpen study skills, study effectively for tests, improve reading comprehension, prepare for finals and more.

Dr. Todd Copeland — director of advancement marketing — said the most important thing is practicing time management and being proactive with studying.

For finals, such as the American literary cultures class that he teaches that involves writing, Copeland said he encourages having another person look at your work and taking advantage of the University Writing Center.

“Having success on a final is a corollary to having success as a student in general, which is being diligent about your work and being organized — having good time management and taking care of your body too,” Copeland said.