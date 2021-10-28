Listening to sad music will not make you sadder

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | Staff Writer

There was a time in social media when many people agreed that when they were sad, they would listen to sad music. I am one of many people who are guilty of doing this, but it has always helped me feel better rather than worse.

It’s hard to believe that listening to sad music can actually lift one’s mood, but I’m sure I cannot be the only one who goes through this.

An article reveals there are several hypotheses as to why people choose to listen to sad music when they are down. Two that are mentioned revolve around the ideas of people feeling better when they know someone is dealing with something worse and people liking to listen to things that apply to their current situation.

Another study shows there is mixed correlation between the arousal levels and mind-wandering between sad music and happy music. To be in a negative mood and to listen to things that may influence negative emotions are two different things and are not necessarily the response everyone should get when listening to sad music.

I do believe that in social events, sad music may not influence a positive environment and may even bring the mood down for some people. However, when people are alone and may not feel happy, turning to sad songs that have powerful lyrics can be the strongest tool they may have to feel heard and understood.

It feels almost ironic that many of us choose to turn to this type of music when we are upset, but many of those times, I believe I am listening to music that was made for exactly the situation I am going through. Unfortunately, it is sad music I can relate to the most, rather than happy music.

Even though this is mostly the case for me, I do occasionally turn to happy music to forget the fact that I was sad in the first place. Happy music that has a clean, positive message often allows me to distract myself and think of happier situations.

I cannot lie and say that listening to and watching other people be happy doesn’t automatically make me happy as well, because it does. So at times, when I am sick of feeling a certain way, I approach the other methods.

Both styles of music can influence our moods in different ways. It always depends on who we are as people and our own preferences. I am convinced that listening to sad music has never really made my situation feel worse. Music has influenced my decisions, my thought process and my mood altogether, and I appreciate that it has never failed to be by my side, even at my worst times.