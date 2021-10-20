Mentoring Alliance searches for help for new Waco location

By Mariah Bennett | Staff Writer

The Mentoring Alliance opened a Waco location this June and is currently accepting applications for its summer camp programs, looking for about 10 to 15 college students to hire.

The nonprofit is a Christ-centered, multi-ethnic ministry that serves East Texas children and families. Zach Garza, regional vice president of expansion, said its primary focus is children from kindergarten to 5th grade.

The summer camp program typically lasts from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and counselors receive a weeklong training beforehand. Garza said the most important things the organization looks for when hiring college students are being fun, strong in their faith and able to provide an experience and relationship for campers in which they not only hear about the love of Jesus but also feel it.

“It’s making the campers feel like the most important people around … creating an environment where they belong, where they can feel loved and supported,” Garza said. “They can truly grow and become themselves in a safe environment.”

Garza said that the Mentoring Alliance’s established Tyler location serves over 2,100 kids per year and that he hopes to see the same service in Waco. According to its website, the Mentoring Alliance’s mission is “to mobilize godly people into the lives of kids and families, to provide tangible help and eternal hope.”

“There’s tangible help — with their homework, friendship, academic work — and eternal hope — hope in their faith and Jesus Christ,” Garza said.

The Mentoring Alliance has three main programs: the after school program, the summer camp program and the individual-mentoring program. Garza said that the after-school program is currently in session at the Waco location and that it hopes to start the individual-mentoring program there in the next six to 18 months.

“Just being able to see the impact that our college staff have been able to have on these kids has just been absolutely incredible,” Garza said.

Garza said that the Mentoring Alliance chose Waco as its newest location because of the 90-minute drive from its headquarters in Tyler, its proximity to a college and the church base’s desire to work together within the city.

“There is an opportunity for a lot of kids to be mentored,” Garza said. “Waco has a school district that has shown in the past to be really supportive of mentoring.”

Garza said the Mentoring Alliance works with multiple elementary schools in Waco ISD, including Mountainview Elementary School and Cedar Ridge Elementary School. The Mentoring Alliance’s next focus is its summer camp program, in which staff will act as camp counselors for the kids.

“They’d really make sure their campers are having a fun time — that they are engaged, safe, building friendships and having fun,” Garza said.

Austin junior Mara Everson said she heard about the Mentoring Alliance from her roommate, who works in the after-school program. She said she thinks the organization works well with subjects that Baylor students care about because it is a faith-oriented group.

“I think it’s a great place,” Everson said “It’s such a welcoming environment. It’s so warm.”