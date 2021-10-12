Weekly Review: Rollin’ n Bowlin’

By Kourtney David | Copy Editor

When I first heard about Rollin’ n Bowlin’, I expected it to be just like all the other cutesy smoothie bowl places around Waco. However, I was pleasantly surprised with the prices and variety of items available — so surprised that I went twice in one week (and I’ll do it again).

Rollin’ n Bowlin’ is new to East Village and offers a variety of healthy food options. The location is convenient if you spend a lot of time near the Baylor Sciences Building or Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation and you don’t want to make the walk all the way to the Bill Daniel Student Center. It can also be a great place to relax between classes.

The menu features a lot more than I anticipated, ranging from the typical smoothie to lattes to salads. You can order toast and smoothies directly at the counter, or they have an assortment of fresh salads, protein bars, bottled drinks and other snacks ready to go. There is also much more in store than what is shown online.

I opted for the Let That ManGo bowl the first time, which is made with pitaya, mango, peaches and apple juice and topped with granola, banana, coconut and chia seeds. The bowls are relatively inexpensive and filling, which makes for a quick, tasty lunch or snack. The smoothie portion is premade in house and stored in a big cooler, which I assume reduces prep time when ordered. While this method does allow for a great creamy, frozen consistency and ensures the smoothie stays frozen in your bowl longer, you can’t substitute any of the ingredients in your bowl, which may be difficult to work around if you’re picky. However, you can change your toppings.

The next time I stopped by, I ordered the Loaded Avocado toast and an iced white chocolate mocha latte with vanilla. The latte was OK, but I think there are definitely other places on campus to get a great latte for the same price. My disappointment was made up for by the toast, which was the real star of the show.

The Loaded Avocado toast comes with avocado, tomato, red pepper flakes, feta cheese, arugula, everything but the bagel seasoning, pepper and olive oil. For the price, these pieces of toast are cut large and stacked so high with fresh toppings that I was surprised. I ordered two pieces because one is almost never enough at other places, but I ended up with a whole piece to save for later. This was the best avocado toast I’ve had in a long time, and I really appreciate the presentation and the amount of toppings for the price.

If you’re tired of eating flying saucers or Panda Express, take the time to visit Rollin’ n Bowlin’ in East Village. Its items are healthy and delicious, the employees are kind and you’re destined to get your money’s worth.