A guide to your summer in Waco

By Olivia Martin | Social Media Editor

As the end of the semester wraps up and students are in full-panic mode with finals just a few days away, let’s speed ahead to the summer and take a quick peek at what is to come.

Although the majority of students will head home or out of Waco for the summer, many will find themselves staying in Waco for jobs, internships or summer school.

If this is you, don’t fear! This guide will help give ideas to those staying in Waco to live their best Waco summer life and make the most of their time.

1. Eno in Cameron Park

When looking for a relaxing and chill activity, grab a friend and a hammock or two and head to Cameron Park. It may sound basic but after a long day of working, there is nothing better than hanging out (literally and figuratively) in nature of beautiful Cameron Park. To upgrade this activity to full relaxation mode, bring a speaker, some snacks and a beverage of your choice.

2. Cliff jump at Lake Whitney

We all know how brutal Texas heat can be. Some days you may want to stay inside in the air conditioning all day but when you want to turn up the heat cliff jumping is the perfect thing. It’s about an hour drive to fun at Lake Whitney but well worth the car ride.

3. Paddle Board on the Brazos

Head over to Waco Paddle Company, where you can rent everything from paddle boards to kayaks to canoes. This is another great activity for those especially hot days and for when you are wanting water to be involved. Get a new perspective of Waco by paddling under the suspension bridge and all along the Brazos. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen!

4. Rent scooters downtown

Downtown Waco on Austin Avenue, there are electric scooters that are available for anyone to rent. A fun summer day could include going to the farmers market on a Saturday morning, getting coffee at one of the many coffee shops around and scootering all over downtown!

5. Day-trip to Austin or Dallas

For those days when you really just need some fresh scenery, plan a day trip to either Austin or Dallas. Waco is the perfect middle ground for both of these fun cities, so take advantage of being only an hour and a half away. Grab some friends and find a new restaurant in the city to go to! I promise you will come back to Waco feeling refreshed.