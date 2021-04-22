Lariat TV News Today: Asian American student assaulted, Diadeloso and men’s tennis dynamic duo

This week on Lariat TV News Today, we bring you all things Diadeloso including a behind-the-scenes look at the exotic petting zoo and a preview of Baylor’s Green and Gold game.

We will also hear from students as they react to former police officer Derek Chauvin’s verdict of being found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

In sports, we will meet a Baylor tennis duo whose relationship started well before their time at Baylor.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at our reporter’s coverage head to our Instagram @BaylorLTVN.