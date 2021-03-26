Baylor sweeps on Senior Day

By Jarrod Leicher | Reporter

No. 7 Baylor Women’s tennis swept Houston with 7-0, pushing the team’s record to 17-2 for this season and a current six-match win streak. The match was the Lady Bears senior night where Kristina Sorokolet, Jessica Hinojosa, Angelina Shakhraichuk and Livia Kraus all were recognized for their time spent on the team.

“I don’t have enough words to describe what I feel right now. I am just so grateful to be a part of this special team and tennis program [at] Baylor. I just want to say thank you so much to my coaches and my teammates for the best five years of my life. I will forever cherish this moment and memories. We are not done yet, so we will be back to work.” Shakhraichuk said.

On court one, Mel Krywoj and Shakhraichuk defeated Houston’s Mim Kendall-Woseley and Laura Slisane 6-2 to set the doubles point in favor of Baylor. Quickly after, Audrey Boch-Collins and Sorokolet clinched the point for Baylor over Sophie Gertis and Phonexay Chitdara on court two with a 6-3 win. Finishing off doubles play, Alicia Herrero Linana and Jessica Hinojosa finished up Azul Pedemonti and Blanca Cortijo with a 6-4 victory on court three.

In singles play, Sorokolet ended her senior night on court six with the first singles win of the day and the second point for Baylor, winning against Cortijo 6-1, 6-3. Quickly after, Linana walked away with a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Chitdara on court two, securing another point for the Lady Bears.

With the fourth point and securing the win for Baylor, Boch-Collins was victorious on court five against Pedemonti, 6-2, 6-1. On court four, Paula Barañano got the fifth point in a 6-0, 6-3 win against Gertis. Shakhraichuk was successful on court three against Slisane, taking a 6-2, 6-1 win for the sixth point. Declaring it a sweep and getting the seventh point, Hinojosa rallied against Kendall-Woseley and won 7-5, 6-1 on court one.

Baylor will hit the road to face UT at noon this Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin.