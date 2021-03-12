No. 12 Bears open Big 12 play with sweep of Cyclones

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

No. 12 Baylor women’s tennis opened up Big 12 conference play on Friday with a dominating win over Iowa State, 7-0, to improve to 13-2 on the season and 26-1 over the Cyclones all-time.

Baylor only dropped two sets the entire match, looking completely in control the entire game. Junior Livia Kraus continued her hot streak, improving to 12-0 in singles matches this season.

On the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown in America, Kraus said Baylor was just happy to be able to play tennis again in the Big 12 and at the Hurd Tennis Center.

“We were all very excited to come out and compete today, especially since it was our first Big 12 match since the COVID-19 pandemic started,” Kraus said. “We were a little nervous, but we were also very excited. We wanted to give our best, fight very hard and leave it all out on the court today.”

The Bears quickly established a lead, taking the doubles point after winning the first match 6-4 and the second match 6-3. Baylor doubled their lead when freshman Audrey Boch-Collins swept her singles match 6-0, 6-2 against Sofia Cabezas, to put Baylor up 2-0.

Baylor’s domination continued, as sophomore Paula Barañano won her match 6-2, 6-3. Junior Alicia Herrero Linana clinched the win for Baylor with a 6-2, 6-4 win over ISU’s Thasaporn Naklo.

Up 4-0, the Bears didn’t let up. Senior Jessica Hinojosa won her singles match 6-1, 6-4, and senior Angelina Shakhraichuk won 6-0, 1-6, 6-2. Kraus took care of business in three sets to complete the sweep for Baylor and keep her 12-match winning streak alive.

Baylor will look to continue its momentum into Sunday when they face off against West Virginia at 11:30 a.m. in the Hurd Tennis Center.

“I saw all the girls on all courts leave it all out there,” Kraus said. “We are very proud of ourselves. Now we are going to get ready tomorrow for West Virginia on Sunday. Hopefully we can continue playing the way we are.”