Column: Five fashion trends to look for this spring

Avery Owens | Staff Writer

The dawn of spring is days away and after the winter ice storm, I think it’s safe to say that Texas is ready for fun in the sun. With warmer temperatures comes new trends. As you prepare for spring cleaning, think about cleaning out your closet and swapping old items for these new fashion fads.

1. Bold Colors

Chocolate brown was the color of the winter, and bold colors are the palette of the approaching season. Specifically, these colors are lime green, pink and orange. Try a neutral outfit this season with contrasting bold accessories. Add these colors in with bold handbags, shoes, hats and your nail polish. If you’re feeling brave, try a monochromatic outfit for a bold statement. This is going to be a colorful season.

2. Maxi Dresses

You will see me in many maxi dresses this spring. Maxi dresses are so comfortable and they elevate the mood of any day. Wearing these dresses feels like wearing a sleeping gown, while making you look put together at the same time. This season, look for maxi dresses that are printed; florals, gingham and tie-dye are in. Slip on a maxi dress, throw on some sneakers and you’re ready for the day.

3. Puffy Sleeves

This trend became popular toward the end of last summer and stuck around for the fall. I’m predicting it will be returning this spring. Puffy sleeved dresses and tops make you stand out. Use them to look flirty or to make a statement. For my past birthday, I wore a pink puffy sleeved dress with some black Doc Marten boots. This outfit went down in my closet hall of fame. Rage your mom’s closet and you just might find some of her puffy-sleeved items from the 80s.

4. Hair Accessories

An outfit will not be complete this season without hair accessories. Butterfly clips, claw clips and headbands are some ways to try out this trend. With the weather warming up, this is a great way to wear your hair up to stay cool.

5. Strappy Heels

Strappy heels make me think of the makeover scene in “Princess Diaries” and the movie “13 Going on 30.” Show off your freshly manicured toes with these shoes. To be extra trendy, pair these with a maxi dress or shop for bold-colored heels.

I could go on listing trends to look out for this season, but this is a good starting place. To find some inspiration, pick up the latest copy of Vogue or scroll through Pinterest. It’s time to go shopping!