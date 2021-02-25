Lariat TV News Today, academic calendar changes, lost dog makes a miraculous return home and acrobatics & tumbling feature

On Lariat TV News Today, we will take a look at how the Baylor community is picking up the pieces after the historic winter storm last week.

We will share about one Baylor students’ home whose ceiling caved in because of the harsh winter storm. We talked to a Baylor professor of law who shares what you need to know as a renter if your home was impacted.

We also have a touching story about how a dog went missing for three years and then reunited with his owners by mere chance.

In sports, we take an inside look at the acrobatics and tumbling team, and how they made it to the top of their sport.

