Waco District shares tips on navigating icy roads and staying warm during the winter storm

Grace Smith | Broadcast Reporter

Historic winter snowfall is making its way through the state and has leftover four million Texans without power. Central Texans hoping to leave their homes for groceries, gas, or other supplies need to remember a few things when driving on icy roads.

“In these conditions, there is no such thing as being over-prepared,” said TxDOT Waco District PIO Jake Smith.

For those who are stuck at home with no power, there are a few easy steps you can take to stay warm. Oncor, an energy supplier for many homes near campus said to make sure and close all blinds or curtains, this allows for heat to be kept inside. Make sure to close off all rooms to avoid wasting any heat. Layer up with loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothing. Be sure to eat and drink— food provides warm energy for the body. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. Lastly, make sure to stuff towels or rags in the cracks under doors.

Officer Garen Bynum of the Waco Police Department said it is one of those situations where travel should only take place if it’s absolutely necessary.

“The biggest problems that we have seen are people still driving too fast,” Bynum said.

These winter weather conditions are set to intensify over the next few days. Serious precautions must be taken when venturing out on the dangerously icy roads.

“So what’s going to happen is all of the snow that is melted from people being on it is going to freeze again overnight,” Bynum said. “It’s just going to be a sheet of ice.”

Bynum said their big concern is that people will think that the roads are passable when they certainly will not be.

“Don’t use lane assist or cruise control, drive normally, give yourself enough time to get to your destination, and give yourself enough space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you,” Smith said.

Before hitting the roads, please check drivetx.org for continued updates on the roadway and weather conditions.