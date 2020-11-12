Lariat TV News Today, COVID-19 spike, Weinermobile on campus, football loses two star players

This week on Lariat TV News Today, we look into a spike of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County as flu season is in full swing. We also make a stop on the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile that found its way to Baylor’s campus this week for some peculiar fun. We’ll also have injury updates for two football stars who are out for the year, along with signing day highlights from multiple sports. All of this and more in this week’s newscast!