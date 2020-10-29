This week on Lariat TV News Today, we look at exclusive surveillance video of two suspected murders just moments before the crime. We also preview the presidential and mayoral elections. One of our reporters goes backstage to get an inside look at the ways COVID-19 has impacted an upcoming theater production. And, we’ll tell you about injuries to two key players on the Lady Bears basketball team. All of this and more in this week’s newscast!
Home Broadcast News Lariat TV News Today, suspected murderers arrested, election coverage, Lady Bears injuries