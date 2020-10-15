What to do in Waco: Oct. 16-18

Friday

The Art of Homecoming | All day | Oct. 16 | Downtown Waco | Downtown will be all dressed up for Baylor Homecoming, and a local artist will be painting a mural on a downtown storefront. For those unable to make it to Waco, a virtual tour of the mural will be available online.

Pigskin Revue | 6:30 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Online | For the first time ever, Pigskin Revue will be available for online audiences.

Pep Rally Celebration | 8:30 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Online / In-person for students | Instead of the annual in-person bonfire, Baylor will be hosting a virtual pep rally from McLane stadium. Students are invited to join in person (with face masks) starting at 6 p.m. for food trucks and socially-distanced activities.



Fair Food Drive-In | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Oct. 1 – 18 | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | Join the Heart of Texas Fair for favorite fair foods including funnel cake, corn dogs and more. | Free admission, food prices vary.

Ofrenda Display: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – Nov. 8 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | The Mayborn Museum has partnered with a local artist to commemorate Hispanic culture and honor loved ones who have passed away through an interactive Dia de los Muertos exhibit. | Free, no museum admission cost

Alchemy of Light | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – April 11, 2021 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S University Parks Drive | This weekend is the opening weekend for an exhibit featuring local photographer Steve Scott’s photographs of natural landscapes from around the world | Free with cost of museum admission

4th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit | All Day | Oct. 1 – Nov. 30 | Local artists and student artists from the Waco area are showcased in this virtual art gallery exhibit available online. | Free

Meandering Way Farm Pumpkin Patch | 1 – 6 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Meandering Way Farm, 651 Cooper Crossing, China Spring | Visit Meandering Way’s pumpkin patch and have fun with the whole family doing fall-themed activities.

Brew at the Zoo | 6 – 9 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St. | Check out the animals at the Cameron Park Zoo while sipping on beers from four to five local breweries. | $10 – $35

One Heart O’ Texas Rodeo | 7 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | The rodeo is back in town. Purchase tickets here for fun with the whole family. | $20 – $30

Paranormal Tour at the Dr Pepper Museum | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. 5th St. | Two-hour tour that leads patrons through the historical buildings and stories of haunted sightings in the museum. | $30

Wade Bowen Acoustic Trio Concert | 8:30 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Backyard Bar, Stage, & Grill, 511 S. 8th St. | Local artist Wade Bowen performs at Backyard’s outdoor stage. | $30 – $55

Saturday

Downtown Waco Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Oct. 17 | 500 Washington St., across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse | Free

One Heart O’ Texas Rodeo | 7 p.m. | Oct. 10 | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | The rodeo is back in town. Purchase tickets here for fun with the whole family. | $20 – $30

Flatland Cavalry Concert | 8 p.m. | Oct. 17 | Backyard Bar, Stage, & Grill, 511 S 8th Flatland Cavalry performs at Backyard’s outdoor stage. | $20 – $25

Oakwood Cemetery’s “Walking Tales” | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Oct. 17 | Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th St. | Learn about past Waco icons at the cemetery. Storytellers will be dressed in costume. Learn more about the event here. | Free

Autumn Fest at Fossil Creek | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Oct. 17 | Fossil Creek Retreat, 622 County Rd 3565, China Spring | Head out to Fossil Creek Retreat and enjoy the inaugural Autumn Fest filled with games, food and a fall market. | $12 – $15

Sunday

Gospel Brunch | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Oct. 18 | Waco Hippodrome Theater, 724 Austin Ave. | $5 | Every Sunday, live music plays during brunch.

October Eastside Market | Noon – 5 p.m. | Oct. 18 | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E Bridge St. | Spend your Saturday afternoon checking out the local vendors, food and music at Brotherwell’s recently-reopened beer garden. | Free

Fair Food Drive-In | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Oct. 1 – 18 | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | Join the Heart of Texas Fair for favorite fair foods including funnel cake, corn dogs and more. | Free admission, food prices vary.