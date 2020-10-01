What to do in Waco: Sept. 25-27

Friday

Deep in the Heart Virtual Film Festival | All Day | Oct. 2 – 4 | Streamed from their website and/or Facebook | Films are on-demand so viewers can watch at their convenience. However, virtual watch parties with live filmmaker Q&A chats are listed on a schedule. | $5 tickets for specific events and $25 for an all access pass

Fair Food Drive-In | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Oct. 1 – 18 | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | Free admission, food prices vary | Join the Heart of Texas Fair for favorite fair foods including funnel cake, corn dogs and more.

Greater Waco Baptist Church Harvest Festival | 5 – 8 p.m. | Oct. 2 | Greater Waco Baptist Church, 912 TX-340 Loop | Free admission and parking, food and activity prices vary | Greater Waco Baptist Church will be putting on a fall-themed festival for fun with the whole family.

La Serva Padrona | 7 – 8:30 p.m. | Oct. 2 | Livestream on YouTube | Baylor Opera Theater presents Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s 1733 opera.

Chris Tomlin Drive-In Concert | 7:30 p.m. | Oct. 2 | First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N Ritchie Rd., Woodway | $100 – $150 for a car of up to six people | Grammy-award winning Christian artist Chris Tomlin will perform a drive-in concert benefiting Restoration Gateway, a local charity.

First Friday Waco | Oct. 2 | Evening | Downtown Waco | Free | On the first Friday of each month, shops and restaurants in Downtown Waco run discounts and have special activities. Check out what businesses have planned here.

Saturday

Make It In Waco Pop-Up Shop | Noon – 7 p.m. | Oct. 3 | Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave | Check out three to six local artists from the 92 vendors available to purchase from at makeitinwaco.com.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Oct. 3 | 500 Washington St., across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Mike Ryan Concert | 8 p.m. | Oct. 3 | Backyard Bar, Stage, & Grill, 511 S 8th St. | $20 to $25

La Canterina | 3 – 4:30 p.m. | Oct. 3 | Livestream on YouTube | Baylor Opera Theater presents Franz Joseph Haydn’s 1766 opera.

Sunday

Gospel Brunch | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Oct. 4 | Waco Hippodrome Theater, 724 Austin Ave. | $5 | Every Sunday, live music plays during brunch.

