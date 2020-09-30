Column: 5 sustainable yet fashionable face masks approved by Vogue

By Caroline Yablon | Contributor

Face masks have always been in style for medical professionals. It’s a vital accessory that keeps them and their patients safe, but for the rest of us, wearing a face mask every day was foreign until March. Now, wearing a mask has become everyone’s mandatory accessory.

It’s safe to say that face masks aren’t going away anytime soon, so leave the light blue surgical masks for the medical professionals and invest in some that don’t make you look like you are going into surgery. You might as well look good while wearing one.

Thanks to designers creating sustainable and stylish face masks, we can comply with the CDC’s guidelines while looking fashionable. Here is a list of stylish face masks that are approved by Vogue to add to your wardrobe.

Minimalistic yet fashionable masks

Lisa Says Gah, a clothing brand that focuses on partnering with independent female designers in California to produce ethical products in L.A. and San Francisco, has you covered with a simple yet fashionable line of face masks. Their line of non-medical masks comes in an array of fabrics and colors priced at $18 each. Also, keep in mind that for every face mask sold, the brand donates $1 to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

Athleta is selling a pack of five minimalistic colored masks that are soft and breathable for $30.

Minimal yet fun and colorful face masks can be found at Carra. They sell packs of five in an assortment of colors from bright neon to pastels for $25 each.

A brand called Claire and Clara in San Francisco produces face masks from satin and silk to cotton with filter pockets – all come in a variety of colors and designs starting at $15.

Fashion statement masks

Spruce up your everyday look with a silk face mask from MaskLab on Etsy that comes in 17 different colors for $10 each. There is even an emerald green color that is perfect to wear for game day.

Channel in your inner Blair Waldorf and check out Tory Burch’s line of stylish face masks. She sells a five-pack of an assortment of seasonal printed face masks for $35.

Cheetah print is a recurring fashion trend for the fall, so it is only right to add a cheetah print mask to your collection. Shopbop has one here for $35.

Tie-dye is a major comeback right now, so if you are into it, then you might like this tie-dye cotton mask by Cynthia Rowley for $30.

Not approved by Vogue, but worth checking out

Houston Baylor alumna Kathleen Cisarik, who started her own handbag company called KMC Handbags in her junior year of college, has added face masks to her product mix. She designs and produces reversible leather and cotton fabric face coverings starting at $10.

Fellow Wacoan Sharleen Graybill designs and sews herself linen face masks for kids and adults that start at $15 sold on her Etsy page.