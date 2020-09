In this week’s episode of Lariat TV News, we learn that White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx sees Baylor’s COVID-19 response as a model for universities nationwide. We also hear from a Baylor student who is desperately searching for a kidney donor. Lastly, we’ll hear from Charlie Brewer as the Bears get ready to take on Kansas in their season opener. All that and more on Lariat TV News!