In case you missed it: Weekend recap

Cross country earns sweep of ACU in dual meet

Baylor cross country edged out ACU in a dual meet Friday in Abilene with personal bests by junior Celia Holmes and senior Connor Laktasic. Holmes took the individual title in the women’s 5K with a time of 17:15.80 while Laktasic took the men’s 8K with a time of 24:46.60.

Holmes was followed by her senior Sarah Antrich in third (17:44.09), freshman Lily Jacobs in fourth (17:47.37), freshman Kendall Mansukhani in sixth (18:04.11) and freshman Anna Gardner in seventh (18:15.41) to score points for the Bears in the 5K.

Junior Ryan Day came in as the runner-up behind Laktasic, also completing a personal best with a time of 25:04.04. Laktasic and Day were followed by senior Jeremy Meadows in fourth (25:20.00,) junior Ryan Hodge in ninth (26:03.67) and junior Philip Roxas in 10th (26:16.81) to wrap up the scoring for Baylor on the men’s side.

Baylor’s next meet will be the Cowboy Jamboree on Oct. 3 in Stillwater, Okla.

Soccer ties with Texas Tech in competitive road match

Baylor senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt is well on her way to breaking the shutout record as she moved into joint first place with her 27th career shutout. The Bears outshot Texas Tech 16-12 with 10 chances on goal but were unable to capitalize. Will Chamblee has a complete game recap here. Baylor will face Iowa State at 6 p.m. Friday at the Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa.

Danielle Hayden signs with Rayo Vallecano Feminino

Former Baylor soccer defender Danielle Hayden signed with El Rayo Vallecano Feminino in Madrid, Spain, Baylor soccer announced Monday. Hayden graduated last May after two years as one of the Bears’ steady outside defenders.

Hayden becomes the third Baylor soccer alumna currently playing at the professional level with Aline Milene de Lima playing for Ferroviaria in Brazil and Bri Campos with Umea IK in Sweden.