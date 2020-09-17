What to do in Waco: Sept. 18-20

Friday

Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour | Sept. 18 & 19 | 7:30 p.m. | $15 general admission | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | Tickets available online at extracoeventscenter.com.

Saturday

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 19 | 9 a.m. to noon | 500 Washington Ave. | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural and artisan products

Football is BACK! | Baylor vs. University of Houston | Sept. 19 | 11am | Aired on Fox | Student tickets are sold out, but sit down with a few friends and support the Bears from home!