Baylor golf alum Johnny Keefer marks first Masters appearance with opening drive

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

Baylor golf alum Johnny Keefer competed in the Masters this week, marking the first time a former Bear competed in the Augusta, Ga., tournament since Jimmy Walker in 2017.

Keefer graduated from Baylor in 2024 as one of the most decorated players to come through Waco. The San Antonio native left the program with the lowest average course score in school history with 71.45.

The rookie automatically qualified for the most prestigious event in golf after winning Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year in the 2025 season, which also earned Keefer his PGA Tour card.

Keefer came to Augusta two weeks removed from his first top-10 finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he shot 15-under-par on the weekend to fall in tied for third overall.

His first trip to the Masters was not as kind to the former Bear.

Keefer had the privilege of being the first player to tee off on the first hole early Thursday morning, marking the start of the signature event.

His next round did not see the same excitement that the crowd gave the Baylor alum when his opening drive soared down the fairway. Keefer, who was paired with Haotong Li in the first round, had college-level results in the professional event as he finished the first day four-over-par with a 76.

The second day saw the rookie all over the field, as seven bogeys and a double led Keefer to a 79 for the round. This marked the end of the weekend for the former Bear, as he did not meet the 54-player cut line.

Keefer finished 83rd out of the 91-player event. Other notable players to not make the cut included former two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and LIV golfer and YouTube sensation Bryson DeChambeau.

Reigning champion Rory McIlroy won the event, marking the first time a player has gone back-to-back at Augusta National since Tiger Woods completed the feat in 2002.

Keefer will look to continue his rookie season in Hilton Head, S.C., at the RBC Heritage tournament next weekend.