What to do in Waco: Sept. 4-7

Friday

First Friday Waco | Sept. 4 | evening | downtown Waco | Free | On the first Friday of each month, shops and restaurants in downtown Waco run discounts and have special activities. Check out what businesses have planned here.

Make-A-Soda at the Dr Pepper Museum | Sept. 4 | 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 5th St. | No admission required, $10 per bottle | Register here to create unique soda flavors with your friends or family.

Saturday

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 5 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Monday

26th Annual Sorghum Festival at Homestead Heritage | Sept. 7 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Homestead Heritage, 608 Dry Creek Road | Free | Watch as Homestead Heritage community members create sorghum syrup from start to finish. Taste the syrup with homemade cornbread.