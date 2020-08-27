What to do in Waco: Aug. 28-31

Friday

Cade Kegerreis: Devolved — Unity Through Evolution, Diversity and Connection | Aug. 7 through Sept. 26 | noon to 7 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Free | First solo exhibition of local artist Cade Kegerreis

2020 McLennan County Mud Fest | Aug. 28 & 29 | 7 p.m. each night | Reisel Lions Club, 1270 E Frederick St., Riesel, Texas | Adults $20, kids 5 to 12 $10, 4 and under free | Mud races, fair food, vendors, etc.

Saturday

Dueling Pianos | Aug. 29 | 7:45 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. | $10 | Pianists Mark Johnson and Gray Gregson play song requests while guests eat and enjoy

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Aug. 29 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Sunday

August Skellington Market | Aug. 30 | noon to 4 p.m. | Bosque Square Shopping Center, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Vendors, artists and food outdoors for those who like a spooky aesthetic