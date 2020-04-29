Quarantine Cookbook: Satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade arroz con leche

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

In a time when comfort is greatly needed, food is one of the things that brings that sense of comfort to our lives. Growing up with a Mexican heritage, one of my favorite treats is arroz con leche. I may not make it as good as my mother, but I still hope I can share a little bit of comfort with y’all through this easy way to make the dish.

Ingredients

(Measurements based on a one person serving.)



1 cup of White rice ( However, I ran out of white rice and had to use long-grain brown rice. But I do recommend white rice if you have it because it cooks easier.)

Sugar

1-2 Cinnamon sticks ( I also didn’t have cinnamon sticks so I had to use about five or six tablespoons of ground cinnamon instead. But the taste is so much better when sticks are used.)

Milk

Water

Instructions

Add the rice to the pot and fill it with water, but not too much, just enough to cover the rice. The amount you use will depend on how much you’re making.

Add the cinnamon sticks (or powder if you’re using ground cinnamon). Be generous if you’re using the powder, but you only need one stick of cinnamon.

Boil the rice and cinnamon until the rice is tender (approximately 20 minutes). Stir every few minutes so the rice doesn’t stick.

Bring the heat down for a minute while you add the milk. Add about the same amount of milk as there was water.

Add about four to six tablespoons of sugar. Stir and bring to a boil for another six to 10 minutes or so. Be careful not to let the milk burn (Yes, that can happen).

When it’s finished, place in a bowl and garnish with the ground cinnamon. You can also add raisins or even banana slices if you like.