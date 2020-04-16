Steppin ‘Out to take place indoors as Steppin ‘In

By Vivian Roach | Staff Writer

The Steppin’ In Challenge expands Baylor’s day of service across the country. The challenge will take place Saturday, and encourages participants to give back to their community within their individual capacity while following social distancing guidelines.

Doriann Beverly, senior coordinator for community service, said that after Steppin’ Out had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the student planning committee for the event started gathering a list of online service opportunities for students and families.

The planning committee and their campus partners ⁠— the office of general counsel, environmental health and safety and university compliance and risk services reviewed the final list of projects.

The committee suggests starting an outdoor composting project, volunteering with Translators Without Borders or making medical masks for the community.

Beverly said she is looking forward to seeing what the volunteers can come up with as well.

“Do some research and find out what the people in your area need. Serve with an open heart, but please do it six feet apart,” Beverly said.

Giving back in this time of crisis is a part of a key value Baylor upholds. “In 1 Peter 4:10, we are reminded that ‘each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms,’” Beverly said. “In response to our call to steward this grace, and to our institutional mission to educate men and women for worldwide leadership and service, we believe that Baylor students, employees, and alumni all around the world have special gifts and encouragement to offer their communities during this time.”

Houston graduate student Marcus Franklin has been working on the Steppin’ In Challenge.

“I could not be more impressed with the work that has been put forth creating the Steppin’ In Challenge,” Franklin said. “Though we are not able to serve together in-person this semester, we now have a framework that extends the spirit of service to include the Baylor Family wherever they are.”

A full list of ideas and instructions to “serve where you are” can be found on the Steppin’ Out webpage.

Participants can pledge their commitment to the event by submitting what activities they intend to do through a form online. Beverly said that after the event, a response form will be posted on the website allowing people to submit their experiences and any associated totals.

On the day of the event, Alumni are encouraged to join in on the action by visiting the steppin’ In Challenge page on the Alumni Network.