Waco-McLennan County Public Health District urges students to do their part to help stop the Coronavirus spread

Grace Smith | Broadcast Reporter

Fear runs high throughout households across the globe as the deadly Coronavirus continues to take its course.

As it raids through the United States, it is taking with it the lives of thousands of Americans, forcing the country to shelter in place. Millions are suffering from unemployment, and others are forced to work from home.

Chairs in classrooms are empty as students are now learning from home, virtually finishing out the school year. Streets are quiet; only essential travel is permitted.

This is America’s new “normal.” The world is painfully watching as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increase as each day slowly goes by.

From the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Kelly Crane warns that the risk for contracting the virus is very high.

“If you are human, you are at risk,” Crane said.

Crane encourages Baylor students to do their part to help stop the spread. She urges students to stay home and avoid close contact with others.

“The things you are doing now, that makes a difference, that really is going to make a difference,” Crane said. “Keep sheltering in place. If you need to go to the grocery store, have one person do it. Those are the good things you need to do. We are not used to doing this that way, but with a little discipline and understanding why, we can do these things.”

Cases of the Coronavirus top 300,000 in the United States and the death toll has yet to slow down. With the U.S. at the top of the chart with the most globally confirmed cases of the virus, many Americans fear the unknown.

Crane said that her “crystal ball” is shattered as to when the virus will end.

With tears streaming down her face, she shares a bit of hope that everyone can hold onto during this unprecedented time.

“These times are difficult; we are all missing out,” Crane said. “From college graduations to kindergarten graduations, we are all missing those special life moments. My hope is that as we come out of this as a community, this is going to be life-changing for all of us, but know that what you are doing is hard but it’s essential, and it will make a difference — that is so important.”