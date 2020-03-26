Quarantine Cookbook: Bake the blues away with cookies

By Lauren Taylor | Copy Editor

Prior to being stuck at home due to quarantine regulations, I never had much experience baking. However, now that I have found myself with a bit more time on my hands (and a house full of constantly hungry people), I am dedicating some of my energy to developing a new hobby that everyone around me can enjoy.

As someone who loves to be doing activities outside of my house, the switch to online school has felt a little limiting as far as hobbies go. Learning to bake cookies, and sharing a fun experience with my siblings along the way, has made this shift a little sweeter. So here are two cookie recipes that we tried, Almond Meltaway Cookies and Gluten-free Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Almond Meltaway Cookies

Cookie Ingredients:

– 1 cup butter (softened)

– ¾ cup sugar

– 1 egg

– 2 tsp almond extract

– 2 cups all-purpose flour

– ½ tsp baking powder

– ¼ tsp salt

Frosting Ingredients:

– 1 ½ cup powdered sugar

– 2 tbsp milk

– 1 ½ tsp almond extract

Cookie Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Mix butter and sugar together. Beat until light and fluffy.

3. Add egg and almond extract. Mix until combined.

4. Add in flour, baking powder and salt. Mix until combined.

5. Roll into one inch balls and place on baking sheet. Use the bottom of a glass to press down on cookie and gently flatten them.

6. Bake for about eight minutes. If there is a slight golden-brown tint around the base of the cookies, they are perfect!

7. Remove from oven and fully cool before frosting. They will come out pretty soft, but they firm a little as they cool off.

Frosting Instructions:

1. Mix together powdered sugar, milk and almond extract in a bowl. I like to do this part after the cookies are already out of the oven so they will be cool by the time the frosting is ready.

2. Frost cooled cookies. Refrigerate to help the frosting set faster.

PRO-TIP: The frosting has a very strong almond flavor! My family loves it, but if you are wary of the amount of almond extract going into the frosting, I recommend only putting in one teaspoon.





Gluten-free Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

– 1 cup creamy peanut butter (Skippy brand is what I used!)

– ¾ cup coconut sugar

– 1 egg

– ½ tsp baking soda

– ¼ tsp salt

– 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Stir together peanut butter, coconut sugar, egg, baking soda and salt.

3. Stir in chocolate chips.

4. Use a tablespoon to scoop dough into balls and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Make sure the balls are spaced about two inches apart!

5. Bake for 12 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned. They will be very soft coming out of the oven, but will firm as they cool off.

6. Cool for five minutes. Transfer to wire rack and let cool for 15 minutes.

PRO-TIP: Rolling the dough into perfect balls is tricky to do and not at all necessary for this recipe. A fun, messy shape adds to the character of these sweet treats!