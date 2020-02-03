Two dead in residence hall shooting at A&M-Commerce

By Sarah Pinkerton | Staff Writer

Two women were killed and one child was injured during a shooting in a Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall on Monday morning.

The child has been taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. Identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed as police continue to investigate the situation.

The incident occurred in Pride Rock residence hall, a three-story, co-ed dorm for first-year students. The motive of the shooter is currently unknown.

Police say a student called in the situation around 10:17 a.m. and the victims were found inside one of the rooms.

Pride Rock remains blocked off as this investigation continues, and police have been placed around busy spots on campus.

“UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community,” the university posted on Twitter.

A shelter-in-place alert was issued in the morning but was lifted a little less than two hours later. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day and continue to be canceled through Wednesday, including in remote locations, such as those in McKinney, Corsicana and Mesquite, as well as online courses.

Faculty and staff are still asked to report to work.

“All services on the Commerce campus will be provided for students,” the university said in a statement. “Faculty and staff should report to work as usual. Classes and campus operations will resume on Thursday, Feb. 6.”

Drew Ivery, senior co-editor and sports editor of the East Texan newspaper at Texas A&M-Commerce, said the university also went through an off-campus party shooting incident in recent months.

“There’s no extra information or extra little tidbit that people should really know,” Ivery said. “Just be safe when you’re in the town.”

While Pride Rock remains blocked off, the Rayburn Student Center is open for displaced students throughout the investigation.

In addition, counselors have also been made available inside the Rayburn Student Center for students who have been shaken up by the situation or may need assistance.

Updates are being released to TAMUC staff and students through emails and warning alerts.

The A&M-Commerce Twitter page, has also remained active throughout the investigation and is continuing to release updates to the public as they are made known.

Texas A&M-Commerce is located in Commerce, Texas and is about two and a half hours away from Baylor University. The campus currently has around 12,000 students.

