Dr Pepper Hour to host student organization fair

By Sarah Pinkerton | Staff Writer

In addition to the birthday celebrations for Baylor’s anniversary, a student organization fair will be held at Dr Pepper Hour on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. The fair will allow students to talk to organizations about involvement opportunities and the chance for recently chartered organizations to grow their numbers.

Macy Warburton, assistant director of student organizations and leadership development within student activities at Baylor, said while the “Late Night” event held each fall semester offers this opportunity, this fair offers another chance for students to get connected on a smaller level.

“Not all of our 350 orgs can fit into one Dr Pepper Hour, but we do want to recognize that getting involved is important,” Warburton said. “If people didn’t really find their place in the fall, they have the opportunity to find other organizations to pursue in the spring. That’s why we host this one at the beginning of the spring semester as well.”

Many new organizations were chartered throughout the fall semester and will be represented at the fair as well. Clubs such as the Baylor International Student Association, Peer Ally Coalition, Baylor Bridge Club and To Write Love on Her Arms have recently been introduced to campus.

Houston senior Abbie Wynans, external vice president of the Baylor International Student Association, said she is excited to present the club during Dr Pepper Hour to let students get to know the mission of the club and to continue to grow the organization.

“The president and I are both graduating seniors. We want this to really take off and get really good right now so that it’ll keep growing and keep getting better in the years to come,” Wynans said. “That’s the main reason why we’re really excited.”

Students will be able to visit with not only new clubs such as the Baylor International Student Association but also existing clubs, while also learning about potential officer positions or volunteer opportunities.

“They’ll be able to hear first-hand from these students and their experiences and what opportunities are available to them,” Warburton said. “Some of them have very little commitment, so if you’re looking just to do a service event here or there, there might be a good fit for you, or if you’re looking to get some deep involvement, there’ll be some orgs. that may have potential leaderships positions open or other things like that.”