Mayborn Museum releases exhibit based on Disney Junior

Braden Thommarson | Broadcast Reporter

On January 18, the Mayborn Museum Complex opened a new exhibit based on the Disney Junior television program The Lion Guard, the continuation of the hit Disney movie The Lion King.

Museum assistant and communications director Rebecca Nall said that the exhibit was the first museum exhibit to be based on the television series.

The exhibit, which is primarily geared toward younger families, features a rock wall, drum activity, and many other interactive activities for community members to enjoy.

The press release stated that the exhibit “spotlights important learning areas such as social and self-development, problem solving, creative thinking, and arts and culture.”

Nall also said that activities in the exhibit provide opportunities to learn about working as a team as well as understanding the different character traits from the show.

This exhibit will remain at the Mayborn Museum until May 10 and admission is included with general admission.