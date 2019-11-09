ESPN’s GameDay comes to the Den

By Matthew Soderberg | Sports Writer

ESPN’s College GameDay announced that it will be coming to Waco Saturday for the Bears’ matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners. The matchup will feature major playoff implications, as the two programs currently sit on top the Big 12.

The broadcast, which has been to Baylor’s campus twice before, once in 2014 for a conference championship against Kansas State and again in 2015 to preview the Bears’ game versus an 8-1 Oklahoma. Baylor is 1-1 in matchups when the program comes to campus.

No. 9 Oklahoma comes to the battleground with only one loss, coming at the hands of then-unranked Kansas State. The No. 12 Bears are 9-0 on the season and have risen to the top of the conference.

The winner of the game will lock up a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7, while the loser risks falling out of the game entirely as Texas and Iowa State loom behind them in the standings.

The 2015 season also saw the Bears walk into College GameDay undefeated, but No. 12 Oklahoma upset No. 4 Baylor 44-34. Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while the Oklahoma offense supported with 241 yards and three scores on the ground.

The 2014 game ended in a victory for the Bears, as No. 5 Baylor defeated No. 9 Kansas State 38-27. Bryce Petty passed for 412 yards and a touchdown in the win, as the Bears won their second consecutive Big 12 title.

That title came under dispute after the matchup, though, as Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby refused to name a conference champion, hoping to get both Baylor and TCU into the inaugural College Football Playoff. Instead, Ohio State was chosen as the No. 4 team for the playoff, and the Buckeyes went on to win the first title in the new system.

The Bears start 9-0 for the first time since 2013, and are looking to become the first 10-0 Baylor squad this century. The team looks completely different this time around, as the Bears defense ranks among the top in the country this season, while the opposite was true under the previous GameDay squads.

College GameDay’s broadcast will begin at 8 a.m. CT on ESPN. The game against Oklahoma is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ABC and can also be streamed on the ESPN app.