The Grove responds after Halloween party shooting leaves one man dead

Morgan Harlan | Assistant News Editor, Video by Igor Stepczynski | Broadcast Reporter

The Grove at Waco Apartments is responding after a deadly shooting occurred at a Halloween party last Thursday, leaving Dairse Holder dead and another injured.

The incident occurred sometime before 12:30 a.m. at The Grove at Waco Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Dr, where neither of the victims were residents.

On Friday and Saturday, the Grove released a statement to their residents regarding the shooting.

“We wanted to update you on the events surrounding the shooting that occurred Halloween night. According to police reports, it appears none of those involved were residents of the property. While the police investigation continues, we have requested additional patrols from the local police departments and are following their guidance on how long to maintain enhanced activity based on their experience,” the complex’s email said Saturday.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton of the Waco Police Department said in a press release Friday morning that there was a verbal altercation at a party that turned deadly when one of the persons began shooting.

Swanton’s release said the man who died was a 22-year-old black male, who was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. Pending notification of next of kin, his name is not yet being released. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson.

Police said the second victim, Davion Hawkins, was released after treatment at a local hospital.

Justin Hargis, a new resident to Waco and The Grove at Waco Apartments, told The Lariat he was driving down La Salle Avenue when his sister called asking him to come back to the apartment complex.

“She’s freaking out, screaming, crying on the phone, saying, ‘I need you to turn around and come back,’” Hargis said.

Hargis’s sister told him on the phone that there were gunshots and that she believed someone had just been shot.

Hargis returned to the apartment complex before the police arrived. He said he ran up to the apartment and saw a man peeking out at the site before taking off in the opposite direction.

According to Hargis, his sister said someone apparently had been kicked out of the party and an altercation started. Then his sister said people heard someone say, “Just shoot them. You can do it. Just shoot them.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This story was posted originally on Nov. 1 and was updated on Nov. 4.